Here are the Colorado counties that are moving to tighter COVID-19 restrictions

A list of Colorado counties that have recently tightened restrictions due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

COLORADO, USA — More counties and cities across Colorado are tightening COVID-19 restrictions as cases, hospitalizations and positivity rates continue to trend upwards.

As of Nov. 4, there are 847 patients currently hospitalized in Colorado, and the seven-day, moving average positivity rate increased to 9.31%, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

Several counties announced this week that they are moving back to a more restrictive levels on the state's COVID-19 dial dashboard with the hopes of avoiding another stay-at-home order.

Here's a roundup of the recently announced changes by county:

Denver County

Denver was moved back to a Safer at Home Level Orange (formerly called Safer at Home Level 3) effective Oct. 28 due to troubling trends in data in areas such as the positivity rate and hospitalizations.

Level Orange is more restrictive in several ways, including reducing capacity at places like restaurants, churches, offices, personal services, offices and retail from 50% to 25%. Last call was moved to 10 p.m. and liquor stores remain open.

Last month, Denver made it a requirement to wear face masks in certain outdoor public settings, as well as reduce gathering limits from 10 to five people in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.

Boulder County

Boulder County will move into the more restrictive Safer at Home Level Orange starting Friday, Nov. 6 due to what health officials called a "rapid increase" in COVID-19 cases.

CDPHE reported among residents in Boulder County; COVID-19 cases reached 312.1 per 100,000 in the last two weeks.

Jefferson County

A growing increase of COVID-19 cases is forcing the state's hand to move Jefferson County back to Level Orange status, health officials announced Wednesday.

Jefferson County Public Health (JCPH) said state heath officials notified them that the more restrictive Level Orange will go into effect at 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 9.

Over the last 14 days, there have been 2,513 total cases in JeffCo, and hospitalizations have increased more than 75%, according to JCPH.

Broomfield

Broomfield County will move into Safer at Home Level Orange starting Friday, Nov. 6 due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, according to the county's website.

Restrictions will be in place until a decrease in COVID-19 cases allows the county to downgrade the order.

Larimer County

Larimer County will move from Safer at Home Level Blue (formerly called Safer at Home Level 1) to the more restrictive Safer at Home Level Yellow (formerly called Safer at Home Level 2) effective Friday, Nov. 6 at 5 p.m. The main differences between the two levels are:

Maximum attendees at indoor worship services are reduced from 175 to 50 people

Maximum attendees at gyms are reduced from 75 to 50 people

Maximum attendees at restaurants decreases from 175 to 50 (or up to 100 if the space has adequate social distancing)

Maximum participants for group sports are reduced from 50 to 25 per activity

Maximum attendees for indoor events are reduced from 175 to 100, and stays at 175 for outdoor events

Last call will remain at 11:00 pm

As of Nov. 5, Larimer County’s COVID-19 incidence rate is 309 and the positivity rate is 6.9%, CDPHE said. Both numbers have increased significantly since early September.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients, hospitalizations overall, and ICU usage continues to increase, according to state health officials.

Adams County

Adams County was moved to Safer at Home Level Orange effective Oct. 28 due to COVID-19 incidence rates that were nearly double what they needed to be to stay in the less restrictive level.

Douglas County

Douglas County last week moved to a Safer at Home Level Yellow restrictions by the state in effort to to help slow the spread the virus. Officials said businesses had until 5 p.m. on Nov. 4 to fully meet compliance

The distinction between the two phases and what it means for businesses is outlined on the Douglas County website.

Arapahoe County

Arapahoe County on Oct. 27 was moved from Safer at Home Level Blue to Safer at Home Level Yellow as a result of rising COVID case counts and positivity rates within the county over the past several weeks.

Summit County

Summit County Commissioner Elisabeth Lawrence announced Wednesday on Facebook that the state will move Summit County backward in the reopening process, adding restrictions in an effort to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5, the county will move to Safer at Home Level Orange. The new restrictions will include a 10 p.m. curfew

All current regulations can always be seen on the state's online map.