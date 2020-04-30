More people are on Colorado’s trails during the COVID-19 pandemic. Here’s what they shouldn’t do.

Colorado open space agencies say they've seen a record number of visitors, but that's causing problems to the landscapes we know and love.

DENVER — With more people headed to Front Range open spaces than ever due to the COVID-19 pandemic, multiple local agencies sent a joint news release Thursday reminding trail users to do the things they should have been doing anyway.

“With high visitation likely to continue and declining tax revenue likely to decrease overall open space maintenance efforts, a group of Front Range open space agencies want to remind Coloradans to practice responsible recreation,” the release from Boulder County Parks and Open Space, City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks, Denver Parks and Recreation, and Jefferson County Open Space reads.

It goes on to say that rangers have seen:

- Trail widening caused by users walking around mud instead of through it.

- Visitors illegally entering wildlife closures.

- People walking off designated trails.

For what it’s worth, Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) has issued a “safer at home” order that asks Coloradans to recreate within 10 miles of their homes. People are still allowed to visit state parks and open spaces, but only if they can do so while maintaining proper social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Multiple Front Range agencies have had to close trailheads in recent weeks due to overcrowding.

The public is asked to:

Wear a face covering and maintain six feet of distance.

Avoid visiting areas with full parking lots.

Park only in designated parking areas at trailheads.

Visit open spaces in groups of less than four people.

Walk through the mud rather than around it, and keep off of vegetation when stepping off the trail.

Stay out of closed wildlife areas.

Not take unnecessary risks so first responders don’t have to conduct a rescue.