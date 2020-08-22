More than 2,000 COVID tests administered at Aurora Sports Park

This testing site and one at Water World opened earlier this month.

AURORA, Colo. — More than 2,000 people got tested for COVID-19 in the first 10 days of operations at the free testing site at Aurora Sports Park, according to the City of Aurora.

The site at 19300 E. Colfax Ave. opened Aug. 10, along with another free testing location at Water World in Federal Heights. Gov. Jared Polis touted the sites as part of the state's efforts to provide quick and easy testing.

Through Wednesday, in its first 10 days of operation, the Aurora Sports Park site administered 2,044 tests, according to a city spokesperson.

9NEWS also reached out to the Tri-County Health Department on how many tests have been administered at the Water World site and is awaiting a response.

The Aurora Sports Park testing site offers free tests to anyone who wants to be tested, especially those who have symptoms. The site is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week.

"You don't need appointments," Polis said when the sites opened. "You don't need to have a doctor or primary care giver. You don't need a note."

🚨 FREE COVID-19 TESTING FOR EVERYONE 🚨@coloradogov and @AuroraGov partnered with @makomedical to provide free COVID-19 testing to everyone, regardless of symptoms, at Aurora Sports Park! Visit https://t.co/D8qigbqK5L for more info. pic.twitter.com/xLnUdJmwcx — Aurora Public Schools (@aurorak12) August 19, 2020

People should generally get tested seven to eight days after exposure, or sooner if they develop symptoms, which can sometimes happen three or four days after exposure.