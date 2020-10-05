Morgan County uses trailer to store bodies as mortuaries exceed capacity

Morgan County has one of the highest COVID-19 infection rates in the state.

MORGAN COUNTY, Colorado — For many, it’s just another exit off the side of a seemingly endless highway. But go down the road towards Fort Morgan and it’ll lead you to a town where life is on pause.

Morgan County was built for farmers to keep us fed. It was built for families to pass down land for generations. The small communities tucked off the side of the interstate in Northeast Colorado were not built for the battle they’re facing now.

Drive through Fort Morgan and you’ll notice these aren’t normal times. You’ll see the tables once reserved for Friday night milkshakes with friends, now taped off for safety. What you probably wouldn’t notice is the tractor trailer sitting across the parking lot from the hardware store.

"Not in our community. I’ve never seen this before and I’ve been with the coroner's office for 50 years in Morgan County," said Don Heer, the Morgan County coroner. "We requested from the state emergency management to get a refrigerated trailer available so we could keep bodies in there until they were released for funeral or cremation."

There are only two mortuaries in Morgan County. Both are overrun. The only option was to park a truck out behind the sheriff’s office.

At least 22 people have died from COVID-19 in the county. 12 were residents of the Eben Ezer Lutheran Care Center. Down the street, at least 82 employees at Leprino foods are infected. Morgan County has one of the highest infection rates in the state.

"The nursing home is what’s really hurting us the hardest. It’s really hard on the entire community," said Melody Christensen, the Executive Director of the Brush Chamber of Commerce. "That’s where they went to spend their last few days but this wasn’t the way that we wanted to see them go obviously."

In the town of Brush, there’s hope.

"We’ll bounce back. It’ll happen," said Christensen. "This is an awesome community and everyone stands together. We will definitely come back out of this."

Hope that the closed signs one day turn to open. Hope that the future is brighter than the past. Hope that the town can soon start moving once again.