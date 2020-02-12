Most Colorado businesses are complying with COVID protocols, state says

Of 204 businesses recently inspected, only two received summary suspensions for not following coronavirus protocols.

DENVER — The majority of Colorado businesses surveyed recently by the state are complying with COVID-19 protocols aimed at slowing the spread of the virus, according to the Colorado Department of Revenue (CDOR).

During the week of Thanksgiving, the agency completed 204 inspection checks in Colorado. CDOR said only two businesses inspected received suspensions because of dangerous conditions.

“Most Colorado businesses are doing their part by following COVID-19 state and local protocols, because they know that we can and will get through this together and understand the importance of inspiring consumer confidence in safety,” Governor Jared Polis said.

More than 20 Colorado counties moved to "Level Red" severe risk on the state's COVID-19 dial restrictions last month to help slow the exponential growth of the virus.

"Level Red," which is now the second-most restrictive level, comes with a 50% capacity limit at critical non-critical retail stores, meaning most businesses have been facing capacity restrictions.

Restaurants have been limited to open-air dining with only groups of their own household. Gyms can operate at 10% capacity with a maximum of 10 people indoors per room.

“When a business cuts corners on safety and freeloads on others, it hinders our entire state’s ability to suppress this deadly virus and undermines our shared goal of bouncing back stronger than before," Polis said. "Thankfully, this evidence shows how the vast majority of Colorado businesses are successfully implementing protocols to help keep Coronavirus at bay.”