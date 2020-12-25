Mountain towns, visitors face array of coronavirus restrictions for holidays

Some questioning parity of state’s Level Red, Level Orange designations

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado mountain towns along Interstate 70 face a range of public health restrictions during a traditionally busy holiday time for visitors during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Some counties are in the Level Orange, a high-risk category on the state’s COVID-19 dial, while some are in Level Red, a severe-risk category. Others are now operating in hybrids between the two.

Both state categories impose local restrictions on business and restaurant capacities, indoor events and private gatherings. Level Red is the stricter of the two. It does not allow private gatherings of more than one household or any indoor dining at restaurants, and further restricts capacities for things like offices and gyms.

Along the I-70 corridor, Clear Creek, Garfield and Summit counties are Level Red. Eagle and Pitkin counties are Level Orange.

While Pitkin County remains classified as Level Orange by the state health department, it voluntarily moved itself into what it is calling “level orange-plus-plus” to try to reduce what local health officials there have described as an “astronomical rise” in coronavirus cases.