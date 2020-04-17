ASPEN, Colorado — The Pitkin County Board of Health voted Thursday to allow bike repair shops, office supply stores and construction sites to open as early as next week in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

The board unanimously voted to amend the current public health order to allow those types of business activities to begin April 23, with stringent protocols limiting social distancing in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Construction activity, both residential and commercial, will have to be approved by the respective government’s community development departments, whether it’s the city of Aspen, Snowmass Village or the county.

Construction companies have to include safety plans that detail how a contractor will take steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19, limit the number of employees on a job site and having a mechanism like a temperature thermometer to gauge an employee’s health before entering the area.

