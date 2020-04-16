AURORA, Colo. — Don't have a Zoom party to join today? Have you finished Netflix? Or are you just tired of the new routine? It is important to keep busy in order to pass the time during the stay-at-home order. So why not use this time to learn something new?

Below is a list of courses and classes that are simple enough to practice at home. While it is not a complete list, it is a good place to start.

These sites offer free courses and classes but some supplies may be needed to follow along to get the best experience.

Photography

Nikon is offering free online classes through the end of April. Anybody who may want to learn photography, or sharpen their photography skills, can watch the videos in Nikon's Online School. Having a camera, possibly a DSLR, will be handy to get the most out of these classes. Since these are being put on by Nikon, they will be geared heavily toward their cameras, but the basics will be similar to other brands.

The Nikon classes can be found here.

Coding

Raspberry Pi produces small computers for the purpose of teaching people to code. The computers themselves run about $35 and can be found on Amazon, or directly from the Raspberry Pi store. They also offer courses online to teach the basics of coding. These are mostly geared toward kids, but if you are new to coding or don't have any experience in this area, it may be a good place to start.

Raspberry Pi Model B+

Courses from Raspberry Pi can be found here.

Cooking

Maybe tech classes aren't your thing and you're wanting to explore more of your culinary curiosity. There are free classes online for those too. Christopher Kimball, founder of Boston's Milk Street, is offering free cooking courses on their website through April 30th. "At the Milk Street Online Cooking School you won’t learn just recipes, you'll learn new ways to approach food and cooking, giving you a reinvigorated enthusiasm for putting dinner on the table." according to the restaurant's website.

Courses from Milk Street can be found here.

Music

What better to pair your meal with than music? Guitar manufacturer, Fender, is offering three months of their Fender Play for free during the stay-at-home order. Maybe you started humming a tune while trying to measure out oregano in your last recipe. Now is the time to bring that tune to life.

You can sign up for the Fender Play trial here.

Language

Learning a new language can be challenging and time-consuming. If you are up for the challenge, time is less of an issue these days. Fluent Forever is a language learning app that takes a different approach to teach a new language. Using personalized flashcards and spaced repetition, the app aims for quick retention of new vocabulary. There are eight languages available on the app right now, including Spanish, Italian and German.

You can sign up for the app here. You will have to subscribe to the app, but you can get 30 days free by using the promo code "STUCKATHOME".

