Booster vaccines against omicron variants to roll out soon in Colorado

A medical expert spoke with 9NEWS about the COVID-19 booster shots coming to Colorado and why people should also get their flu shots as we head into the fall season.

DENVER — When lockdowns to try to prevent the spread of COVID-19 began, Coloradans saw a drop in the common flu due to not being in contact with people, a medical expert says.

"We started to have fewer cases of seasonal influenza," Dr. Ricardo González-Fisher with Servicios de la Raza said. "Now, with everything open, and with children going to school and adults working and having fun away from home, we have to think about protecting ourselves, and the best protection is the vaccine."

González-Fisher warned of a possible increase in flu cases as more people come into contact with each other.

“We are expecting a new increase, a new rise on the numbers of the common flu, and it can confuse some people with the symptoms of COVID-19," he said.

He said the best way to prevent an increase is through vaccination.

“I would invite everybody to get a vaccine as soon as possible," he said.

On Wednesday, the United States gave the green light to the first update of the COVID-19 vaccines that target the omicron strain and, according to González-Fisher, those vaccines could begin to be distributed in the country as early as this weekend.

According to Gonzalez-Fisher, a lot of people put off the COVID booster in the hope that there would be a new vaccine that was specific to omicron, which he said is so contagious.

"Well, good news," he said. "We're expecting to start rolling it out Labor Day weekend in the U.S."

"This vaccine is a bivalent vaccine," he said. "It will attack the original COVID-19 virus, and it will also protect us against sub-variants of omicron."

Gonzalez-Fisher encouraged Coloradans to take advantage of the long weekend to get vaccinated, as that extra day will allow them to rest before returning to their activities.

Vanessa Bernal with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment also joined 9NEWS to talk about children's vaccines as they return to in-person classes.

"Children are already returning to school, and the health department is encouraging parents and guardians to keep classrooms free of these infectious diseases," Bernal said.

Bernal said vaccines now available to everyone protect children from 16 infectious diseases, including:

rubella

whooping cough

mumps

polio

chickenpox

influenza flu

A COVID-19 vaccine is also available for children older than 6 months, she added.

If people have questions about these vaccines, she recommends talking to their doctor or talking to their local public health agency with any questions they may have.

More information on vaccines for children can also be found at covid19.colorado.gov/kids-vaccines.

Servicios De La Raza, the state's largest nonprofit serving Latinos, will continue to offer its vaccination clinic each week on Thursdays.

They're available from 4 to 8 p.m. at the organization, which is at 3131 W. 14th Ave. Appointments are not required but are recommended. People can call 303-458-5851 to make an appointment.

