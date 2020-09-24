New COVID-19 outbreaks linked to golf club in Windsor and two CSU sororities

CDPHE confirmed 16 cases of COVID and 3 probable cases have been traced to an outbreak at Pelican Lakes Golf Club.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Sixteen confirmed cases of COVID-19 and three probable cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus have been traced to an outbreak at Pelican Lakes Golf Club, according to data released Wednesday by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

New outbreaks were also reported this week at two Colorado State University sororities — Chi Omega and Gama Phi Beta. The state generally defines an outbreak as two or more cases reported within a 14-day period, although the guidelines for schools are different.

The Pelican Lakes outbreak involves 13 guests and three staff members who tested positive for COVID-19 and three other probable cases among guests. The outbreak was first reported Tuesday, according to the state health department.