CDPHE announces multiple new testing sites and pop-up testing events for Coloradans

COLORADO, USA — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) announced Tuesday it is adding two new COVID-19 testing sites and three 9Health pop-up events.
CDPHE encourages people with symptoms to get tested immediately. The new sites are opening to the general public and do not require a doctor's note, identification or insurance, according to CDPHE.
New testing sites
Westminster High School
Where: 6933 Raleigh St, Westminster, CO 80030
When: Monday - Friday 8 a.m - 2 p.m.
Center for African American Health
Where: 3350 Hudson St. Denver, CO 80207
When:
- Friday, Jan. 29, 7 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
- Friday, Feb. 5, 7 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
- Friday, Feb. 19, 7 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
- Friday , March 5, 7 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
- Friday, March 19, 7 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
To register please visit covidcheckcolorado.org.
9 Health pop-up events
Crossroads Church
Where: 10451 Huron St. Northglenn, CO 80234
When: Wednesdays, 7 a.m - 11 a.m.
Seniors’ Resource Center
Where: 3227 Chase St. Denver, CO 80212
When: Thursdays, 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Arvada Covenant Church
Where: 5555 Ward Rd. Arvada, CO 80002
When: Fridays, 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
To register please visit covidcheckcolorado.org.
For a complete list of testing sites across the state visit the state’s website.
CDPHE suggests you isolate if you have tested positive for COVID-19 or are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. Coloradans should refer to the state’s website for additional quarantine or isolation instructions.
