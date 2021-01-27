CDPHE announces multiple new testing sites and pop-up testing events for Coloradans

Additional free COVID-19 testing sites are opening for anyone who wants or needs a test.

COLORADO, USA — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) announced Tuesday it is adding two new COVID-19 testing sites and three 9Health pop-up events.

CDPHE encourages people with symptoms to get tested immediately. The new sites are opening to the general public and do not require a doctor's note, identification or insurance, according to CDPHE.

New testing sites

Westminster High School

Where: 6933 Raleigh St, Westminster, CO 80030

When: Monday - Friday 8 a.m - 2 p.m.

Center for African American Health

Where: 3350 Hudson St. Denver, CO 80207

When:

Friday, Jan. 29, 7 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

Friday, Feb. 5, 7 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

Friday, Feb. 19, 7 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

Friday , March 5, 7 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

Friday, March 19, 7 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

To register please visit covidcheckcolorado.org.

9 Health pop-up events

Crossroads Church

Where: 10451 Huron St. Northglenn, CO 80234

When: Wednesdays, 7 a.m - 11 a.m.

Seniors’ Resource Center

Where: 3227 Chase St. Denver, CO 80212

When: Thursdays, 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Arvada Covenant Church

Where: 5555 Ward Rd. Arvada, CO 80002

When: Fridays, 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

For a complete list of testing sites across the state visit the state’s website.