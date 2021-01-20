Active coronavirus outbreaks at Colorado retailers, ski resorts, grocery stores and more

The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Colorado has decreased since December.

DENVER — As Colorado's positivity rate and hospitalizations have declined, so has the number of COVID-19 outbreaks reported to the state.

At the peak of the third wave of heightened novel coronavirus activity in Colorado, there were nearly 1,300 active outbreaks. This week's report from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) shows 982 outbreaks listed as active and another 2,352 listed as resolved.

Two cases of the novel coronavirus constitute an outbreak, and the numbers are cumulative, meaning if an entity has a certain number of cases, that doesn't mean all those people were sick at once.

For an outbreak to be resolved, CDPHE said 28 days must pass with no new illnesses.

The largest active COVID-19 outbreaks are at colleges and prisons. Other outbreaks have been reported at retailers like Home Depot and Target, grocery stores, ski areas and more.

Keep reading for a look at outbreaks by category.

The interactive map below shows COVID-19 outbreaks in Colorado by location:

Grocery stores

There have been 449 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among staff in 31 active outbreaks at grocery stores across Colorado.

The largest grocery store outbreak -- which has been active since June -- is at the King Soopers in Commerce City and involves 73 employees. The second largest is at a Costco in Douglas County, where 53 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak was reported in late October.

The most recent grocery store outbreak was reported at a City Market in Routt County on Jan. 13. Four employees at that store have tested positive for COVID-19.

None of these grocery store outbreaks are confirmed to have involved attendees, according to CDPHE's data.

See the full list of grocery store outbreaks below.

Retailers

There are 69 active COVID-19 outbreaks among staff at retailers in Colorado. The largest is at a Home Depot in Adams County, where CDPHE said 93 employees have tested positive for the virus since an outbreak was declared in August.

The second largest is at the American Furniture Warehouse in Douglas County, where 74 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 since November, CDPHE says.

There is another outbreak at another American Furniture Warehouse in Adams County, where 66 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 since late October, according to CDPHE's data.

Additional outbreaks have been reported at Targets, other Home Depots, Walmarts and more.

No attendee cases have been tied to these outbreaks, according to CDPHE's data.

See the full list of retailer outbreaks below:

Outdoor recreation

There are 11 active outbreaks involving outdoor recreation in Colorado.

The largest is at the ski area Monarch Mountain, where 14 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 since an outbreak was reported on Jan. 14, according to CDPHE.

Thirteen employees at the Royal Gorge Railroad have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in an outbreak that was reported on Dec. 12.

CDPHE's data says other smaller outbreaks have been reported at guest services at Copper Mountain, Steamboat's ski school, Vail's lift operations, Keystone ticket scanning, Breckenridge lift operations and more.

See the full list of these outbreaks below:

Jails and prisons

The Sterling Correctional Facility has one of the largest COVID-19 outbreaks in the state, with 1,663 total cases between staff and inmates and nine deaths, according to the CDPHE.

There have been 11,867 COVID-19 cases tied to the active outbreaks at state prisons and jails. These cases have resulted in 26 deaths.

See the full list of jail and prison outbreaks below:

Restaurants

There are 30 active COVID-19 outbreaks tied to restaurants in Colorado. These account for 3% of the number of the active outbreaks in the state.

Members of the industry have said they have been especially hard hit by government restrictions amid the pandemic.

There have been 299 employee cases of COVID-19 in these outbreaks and one among attendees, according to CDPHE's data. Out of those cases, 169 are tied to the outbreaks at the In-N-Out burgers in Aurora and Colorado Springs.

See the full list of restaurant outbreaks below:

Schools

There are 78 active COVID-19 outbreaks associated with Colorado K-12 schools, according to CDPHE's data. A total of 765 cases among students and staff have been tied to these outbreaks and, as of this writing, there have been zero deaths.

See the full list of COVID-19 outbreaks at schools below.

Healthcare

Healthcare outbreaks in Colorado have continued to be the deadliest during the pandemic.

Per this week's data from the CDPHE, there are 11,331 COVID-19 cases associated with active healthcare outbreaks in Colorado. Those have resulted in 692 deaths.

A federal program is currently working to vaccinate residents at longterm care facilities in Colorado, and healthcare workers have been prioritized to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the first phase.