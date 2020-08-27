List of coronavirus outbreaks at Colorado schools, events, restaurants and more

Coronavirus outbreaks have been tied to Colorado restaurants, a wedding, two schools and more. Here's the latest data from the CDPHE.

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) has released its weekly list of confirmed COVID-19 outbreaks in the state. Notably, two schools are listed in the report, as well as a wedding and social gathering in Ouray.

Since the novel coronavirus was first confirmed in Colorado in early March, there have been 590 outbreaks of COVID-19. Of those, 156 are still considered active, down from 167 last week.

For an outbreak to be resolved, CDPHE said 28 days must pass with no new illnesses. Two cases constitute an outbreak, and the numbers are cumulative, meaning if an entity has a certain number of cases, that doesn’t mean all those people were sick at once.

Here’s a look at active outbreaks in Colorado by category.

Schools

As of this writing, there have been two confirmed COVID-19 outbreaks at K-12 schools. Many districts resumed classes this week, meaning positive cases may not be reflected in the latest data.

The schools with COVID-19 outbreaks according to CDPHE’s data are:

- Battle Mountain High School in Eagle County (two staff cases)

- Compass Montessori in Jefferson County (two staff cases)

While there have been 24 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in CSU’s athletics program, no new cases were reported this week.

Social gatherings

Four attendees at a wedding party at the Pines at Genesee recently tested positive for COVID-19, the data shows. Five people who attended what was dubbed a social gathering in Ouray also tested positive for the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, 11 attendees at Vision En Movimiento – a one-day workshop in Denver – tested positive for COVID-19. CDPHE said two people also had probable cases of the novel coronavirus.

Twelve attendees at Sky Ranch Horn Creek in Custer County have also tested positive for COVID-19, in addition to four staff members.

No deaths have been attributed to attendees at businesses or events in Colorado, according to the data.

Restaurants

There are 24 active restaurant and bar outbreaks.

The largest is at the West Main Taproom and Grill in Douglas County, where nine staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Top Golf in Arapahoe County has 20 probable cases of the novel coronavirus, and three that are confirmed, the data says.

There have been 277 confirmed COVID-19 cases tied to restaurant and bar outbreaks, up from 254 last week.

Look at the list below to see cases by restaurant.

Grocery stores

There is one active COVID-19 outbreak at a Colorado grocery store, the same as last week. There have been 16 total grocery store outbreaks since the pandemic began.

The remaining grocery store outbreak is at King Soopers #114 in Adams County. The data says eight employees have tested positive for COVID-19 and there have been 26 probable cases.

Retail stores

There have been 45 positive cases of COVID-19 among staff at Colorado retail stores, and 45 that are classified as probable.

See the 11 retailers with COVID-19 outbreaks below.

Churches

There have been confirmed COVID-19 outbreaks at six places of worship or religious organizations in Colorado. According to the data, there have been 27 positive cases of COVID-19 among church attendees, and eight that were probable.

In addition, 11 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 and two have had probable cases.