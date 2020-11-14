New public health order issued for Boulder County limits indoor dining to one household, 'strongly encorages' telecommuting

The measures are in addition to Safer at Home Level Orange requirements.

BOULDER, Colo. — In Boulder, people will only be able to dine indoors at restaurants with people in their own households and are being strongly encouraged to work from home, under a new public health order.

Cases, hospitalizations and deaths related to COVID-19 continue to climb in Boulder County, and Boulder County Public Health said the new guidelines are a way to hopefully stop that trend.

They go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14 and continue until Dec. 14 unless extended.

The following requirements will apply to every person in Boulder County, in addition to the Safer at Home Level Orange requirements:

Household mixing is limited to two households with no more than 10 people.

Indoor events are limited to 25% capacity with up to 25 people (reduction from 50 person limit)

May not have more than one room/designated activity/area to increase attendees' capacity at an indoor event beyond the 25-person limit.

Separate events may occur in separate rooms in the same venue, but each room/designated activity/area must have separate exits, entrances and restrooms to prevent intermingling between groups.

Requirements for outdoor events and sponsored gatherings remain the same as outlined in Safer at Home Level Orange.

No spectators allowed at any adult sporting events, high school sport/game, including those sanctioned by the Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA), or a professional league game, including CU football.

Indoor dining is limited to one household per table.

Outdoor dining is limited to 10 people from two households per table.

Strong Recommendation to work from home.

All businesses, including critical businesses, are strongly recommended to have all employees start or continue working from home to the extent possible.