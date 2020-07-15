New program allows Aurora teachers to get tested for COVID-19 every 2 weeks

Aurora Public Schools is the first large district to provide regular COVID-19 testing for instructional staff, according to the company behind COVIDCheck Colorado.

AURORA, Colo. — A community investment company has teamed up with Aurora Public Schools to offer free COVID-19 testing for teachers every two weeks.

COVIDCheck Colorado is a social benefit enterprise of Gary Community Investments Company, which is part of the Gary Community Investments umbrella organization, according to a news release from the company. It represents a philanthropic health consortium whose mission is to help Coloradans navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and get back to their community safely.

Video above: In their own words: Teachers on going back to work during COVID-19

COVIDCheck Colorado provides access to accurate and affordable COVID-19 testing, symptom tracking and contact tracing tools to help Coloradans safely return to school, work and daily life, the release says.

The program provides an integrated platform where employees can sign up for a regularly scheduled appointment to get tested for COVID-19 at a designated site and receive rapid results. Those who test positive for COVID-19 will receive a phone call from a telehealth provider who will offer support and guidance on self-isolation. As required by law, all positive cases will be reported to local public health agencies and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Those who have been exposed to the virus will be notified in accordance with the state’s contact tracing protocol and health privacy practices.

The release says the use of COVIDCheck Colorado makes Aurora Public Schools the first large school district in the state to provide regular and ongoing COVID-19 testing for all instructional staff.

Each teacher will have access to testing every two weeks, with timely return of tests to assure accuracy and safety.