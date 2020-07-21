Reports: NFL cancels 2020 preseason

The league will also reduce the number of players invited to training camp, according to reports.

The NFL Players Association has told its members there will be no preseason games in 2020, according to reports from NFL Network and USA TODAY.

The league will also reduce the size of training camp rosters from 90 to 80, according to multiple reports.

The players’ association had sought no preseason games and the league had reduced the exhibition schedule to two games. But on Monday evening, the NFL said it would eliminate those preseason contests and also would offer players 18 days for acclimation, up from seven days, a source told the Associated Press.

The NFLPA said Tuesday 95 players are known to have tested positive for the coronavirus. That number is up from 72 in the union’s last report on July 10.

Players will be tested daily for the coronavirus for at least the first two weeks of training camp, per the league’s new testing protocols.