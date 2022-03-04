Number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Colorado hits all-time low

The number of hospitalizations hasn't been this low since the state started keeping track of the data in March 2020.

COLORADO, USA — COVID-19 hospitalizations in Colorado have reached an all-time low since the pandemic began.

The last time the state saw numbers this low was the first week Colorado started keeping track of COVID statistics, way back in March 2020.

As of this past week, only 84 people were hospitalized in Colorado for COVID-19.

Take a look at this chart that the state health department puts out. It shows the number of patients in Colorado currently hospitalized for confirmed COVID-19. That line that goes way down low on the right is where we’re at today. It's lower than any other point since the week of March 24, 2020, when the state started keeping track of this.

Doctors are also taking note, using the lull in cases to recharge and also take care of patients who have put off coming to the hospital during the pandemic.

Dr. Comilla Sasson is an emergency room physician who is used to treating COVID patients every day.

"The types of admissions that I’m getting are kind of back to what I would expect to see as an ER doctor. That hasn’t really happened since January of 2020, which feels like a lifetime ago," Sasson said. "It’s been probably about four weeks since I’ve had to admit anyone to the hospital specifically with COVID-19 as their diagnosis."

Rose Hospital in Denver hit zero COVID patients last week, a milestone they hadn’t seen in two years.

Fewer people are dying from the virus than ever before. The average number of deaths from COVID-19 has decreased to levels we also haven’t seen since the start of the pandemic.

"It’s very surreal and I think at the end of the day it kind of just makes you wonder if this is going to last," Sasson said.

Physicians like Sasson said they are still seeing a lot of other patients coming into the ER -- just far fewer for COVID. She said her hospital has seen a lot of flu patients in the past weeks coming in and needing treatment.