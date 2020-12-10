Olde Town Arvada street closures to continue through March 31

The street closures went into effect June 12.

ARVADA, Colo. — The Olde Town Arvada Business Improvement District (BID) announced Monday that street closures in Olde Town Arvada have been extended through March 31, 2021.

The street closures, which went into effect June 12, will be extended by BID and the city of Arvada "to support local businesses in the COVID-19 recovery effort," according to a news release.

Establishments within the Olde Town Arvada street closure area can serve additional patrons with expanded patio seating. Retail outlets can use additional space in front of their stores for art demonstrations and sidewalk sales.

The city of Arvada also said Monday that an open container executive order has been extended until March 31, 2021, so visitors to Olde Town Arvada can walk the streets and enjoy social distancing with drinks.

"The Olde Town Arvada BID and the City of Arvada know it is critical to continue to do everything possible to support small businesses during this time,” said Joe Hengstler, executive director of the Olde Town Arvada BID. “We want to give the public every opportunity to social distance and be safe while continuing to frequent their favorite Olde Town businesses."

The city said it is working to make the permitting process for tents and heaters as easy and is looking for ways to help businesses attain the necessary resources to keep their space safe and warm during the colder months.

“So far, we’ve had some success in reopening businesses and keeping our local economy going,” said Arvada Mayor Marc Williams. “Extending the Olde Town street closure helps us sustain this progress by ensuring that people are able to enjoy Olde Town and maintain social distancing while we remain focused on slowing the spread of COVID-19.”

The Olde Town Arvada closure plan currently includes Grandview Avenue from Webster Street to Olde Wadsworth Boulevard and sections of Olde Wadsworth Boulevard between Grandview Avenue and Grant Place.