One Aurora COVID-19 testing site to close, another to open

A new testing site in Aurora will be open Mondays only through December.

AURORA, Colo. — The drive-up COVID-19 testing site at the Aurora Sports Park will close on Sunday, Oct. 4 and a new rapid testing site will open at Restoration Community Fellowship on Monday, Oct. 5.

The new Aurora testing site, located in the parking lot at Restoration Community Fellowship at 15660 E. 6th Ave., will offer drive-up or walk-up testing from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays only through Dec. 7.

The city of Aurora said free testing will be provided to any individual who wants to be tested, especially for those who have symptoms, do not have insurance or are experiencing homelessness.

No appointment is necessary, but only a limited amount of testing is available each day and is first come, first served.

Residents can download, complete and print out a pre-registration form online (in English or Spanish) at TCHD.org/AuroraTesting to speed up the testing process. Advanced Urgent Care is providing the rapid testing, and results will be available on site within an hour.

Arapahoe County CARES dollars are funding the site, with logistical support from the city of Aurora.

More details about the new rapid testing site will be available at TCHD.org/AuroraTesting.

The soon-to-close testing site at the Aurora Sports Park opened on Aug. 10 at 19300 E. Colfax Ave.

