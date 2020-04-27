One-time ventilator patient shares COVID-19 survival story

Ravi Turman was the first person in her COVID-19 unit to come off a ventilator at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.

AURORA, Colo. — Hospitals are celebrating every victory in the battle against COVID-19.

One of those success stories is Ravi Turman.

After 15 days hospitalized, she was the first person in her COVID-19 unit to come off a ventilator at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora.

Turman had pre-existing health issues. She was also at-risk as an African American woman.

Data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment shows COVID-19 is disproportionately impacting Hispanic and black Coloradans.

Now that she is home and recovering, Turman hopes to share hope with others.

“Don't lose hope just because you get that diagnosis. Don't be afraid because you don't have the diagnosis,” she said.