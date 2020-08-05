Here are 22 National Field Day events to do with common household items

It’s Open National Field Day May 8 and that means hours of fun and competition for the family.

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. — Field day can be an important day for children at school. While schools are closed that doesn’t mean they can’t still have a field day.

They've modified events and come up with activities that can be done around the house.

Head to the Open National Field Day website and you can learn all about events like Flip Your Lid and If the Shoe Fits. All can be done around the house or in the yard.

Some of the events are as simple as tossing a paper airplane in a laundry basket others like Sock-er Skee Ball are a little more complicated. For that game, participants try to kick sock balls into a laundry basket, bucket, or Tupperware container for increasing points.

The idea is to give children something to do while they and their families are staying safe at home while also reconnecting with positive events.

Below is a full list of the events: