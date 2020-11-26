Pandemic and holiday grocery shopping collide

"The numbers are high, higher than they've ever been before. That brings alarm I think to both the customers and us workers," Tairyce Bass told 9NEWS.

DENVER — As last-minute shoppers fill Colorado grocery stores before Thanksgiving, employees remind people to follow health guidelines, remain respectful, and be courteous of fellow shoppers and staff.

Tairyce Bass has been an all-purpose clerk with King Soopers for the entirety of the pandemic. She's been bracing for the holiday shopping season as she watches cases rise.

"The numbers are high, higher than they've ever been before. That brings alarm I think to both the customer and us workers," Bass said.

UFCW Local 7, the union representing grocery workers in Colorado and Wyoming, said there have been 373 positive cases among union members at Kroger owned grocery stores and 197 positive cases among union members at Albertsons Safeway.

On May 17, the day Kroger ended hazard pay for employees, there had been 62 positive union member cases among Kroger employees.

"The hazard pay is one of my biggest concerns when we talk about the fact that we have to put ourselves at risk every day. I have to go through a routine because my son has respiratory issues," Bass said.

In a statement, a spokesperson for King Soopers told 9NEWS the following:

"Our total COVID-19 incident rate continues to track meaningfully below the rate in surrounding communities where we operate, resulting from the implementation of more than 30 policy and safety measures. Our stores are coordinating closely with local health departments and taking immediate action to support and safeguard our associates and customers when we learn of a positive COVID-19 case among our workforce. We will continue to work closely with federal, state and local public health authorities as they work to coordinate our country’s response to slow the spread of COVID-19."

Bass said she would feel safer "if it was recognized every day how much we are trying to maintain that six feet distance, and to politely remind our customers to wear masks."

The clerk is working the day before Thanksgiving and on the holiday itself. She hopes to see customers respecting social distancing and mask requirements as well as being courteous to staff and other shoppers.