For those who are immunocompromised or can't be vaccinated, pandemic threat remains

Gov. Polis urged vaccinated Coloradans Friday to live their lives as normal. But for some, normal is not an option.

DENVER — For most Coloradans, the return to normal is already happening.

For others, the pandemic threat remains.

And some people straddle both worlds. They're protected, themselves, but living with or caring for someone more vulnerable or unable to get vaccinated.

"About 4 months ago I welcomed my first baby into the world, a little boy named Greyson," said Melissa Shields, a first time mother and a healthcare worker.

"I can't protect him by getting him vaccinated, he's not eligible to receive a vaccine. So all I could do is make sure he is surrounded by people who are protected. Both my husband and myself got boosted shortly after he was born."

In addition to her baby at home, Shields works with immunocompromised patients. She is the Director of Oncology at Sky Ridge Medical Center.

"What we're telling people that are immune compromised, and those at greater risk, is just continue to protect yourself and keep wearing a mask, washing your hands, stay away from sick people. Make sure you're vaccinated. And those around you are vaccinated."

And yet, Shields, herself, feels pretty safe and protected from COVID-19. She is looking forward to whatever "normal" she can enjoy.

"Luckily I'm a healthy adult, life for me will go back to somewhat normal. Though I do have a newborn at home, so there will be precautions I'm taking that some people may not be," she said.

"But for someone sitting next to you at a restaurant, Starbucks, or in a grocery store – that story may not be the same for them. So I think its important for all of us to continue to do our part and remember those who are still vulnerable and have to do things differently."

"I think the main thing we want to make sure people understand is, people will be making choices for themselves based on their risk, and to acknowledge and accept that may not be all the same," said Dr. Michelle Barron, Senior Medical Director of Infection Prevention and Control for UCHealth.

"There may still be people running around with masks. You should let them do what makes sense to them. Like if you decide you don’t need a mask, that’s OK too. We've been so polarized on so many things, I think we can now celebrate that we have choices and those choices can be our own."