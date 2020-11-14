Park County moving to Level Yellow on the COVID-19 dial

The change comes after more than three weeks of growing cases, the county said.

PARK COUNTY, Colo. — Park County is moving up to Safer at Home Level Yellow on the state's COVID-19 dial as it fights to curb the spread of the virus.

The change takes effect on Monday, Nov. 16 at 5 p.m., according to the Park County website.

The website said the decision by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) comes after more than three weeks of growing cases and evidence there is disease spread in Park County unlike any time since the pandemic began.

The Park County Board of County Commissioners is calling on all residents to recommit to stopping the spread of COVID-19 and adhere to state and local guidance, the website said.

>The video above is about Gov. Polis asking Coloradans not to spread COVID-19 on Thanksgiving.

The website said every Safer at Home level limits personal gatherings to 10 or fewer people from no more than two households. Level Yellow means important changes to the maximum number of people allowed to gather in places of business and worship and requires restaurants to stop serving alcohol at 11 p.m., according to the website.

“Cases are rapidly increasing in Park County and everyone needs to work together to stop this trend so we can stay open for business this winter," said Park County District 2 Commissioner Richard Elsner. "Please avoid gatherings both within and outside of the home, wear a face covering around people you don’t live with, stay home when you’re sick, and wash your hands. If we take these simple actions now, we may avoid the most restrictive action of having to go back to STAYING AT HOME.”