Parker driver license office closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

One employee tested positive and two others are now being tested, according to a spokesperson.

PARKER, Colo. — The Parker Driver License Office will remain closed until further notice after an employee of the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesperson for the agency.

Two additional employees are also being tested, Julie Brooks, the communications manager for the DMV said. One of those employees tried coming to work on Tuesday, July 14, but was turned away at the medical screening prior to entering the office.

All three employees were last in the office located at 17924 Cottonwood Dr. on July 13 and were following DMV protocols of wearing masks, social distancing, and washing hands frequently, according to Brooks.

All employees in the Parker Driver License Office were sent home and will be proactively tested for COVID-19, which is part of the guidelines outlined by the Department of Revenue.

A 9NEWS viewer who went to the Parker DMV Thursday morning shared a photo of people waiting outside for it to open. Earlier on Thursday, Brooks confirmed that the location opened about 30 minutes late because they "had unexpected absences" but no additional details were given. It's unclear when on Thursday the office was shut down.

Any employee who tests positive will not be allowed to return to work for at least 14 days, and that must include at least three days where they are symptom-free.

The Parker office will remain closed until further notice and will undergo a thorough cleaning, Brooks said.

The DMV is contacting and rescheduling customers who were scheduled for appointments but cannot be seen.

Customers who have appointments at the Parker Driver License Office next week should monitor this web page for updated information on the office reopening or reschedule their appointment.

Staff at all State driver license offices wear masks and glass barriers were added at counter stations in all DMV offices before reopening in May to further protect customers and employees, the DMV said.