Pitkin County returns to mandatory indoor masking starting Thursday

Businesses can apply next month for an exemption if they have a vaccination policy in place.

ASPEN, Colo. — Facemasks will be required in all indoor public settings in Pitkin County for everyone 2 years old and older regardless of vaccination status beginning Thursday, county public health authorities said Wednesday.

Businesses or facilities that choose to implement a mandatory vaccination policy for employees and guests can receive an exemption to the indoor mask order if approved as a fully vaccinated facility by the Pitkin County Public Health Department.

The order, which goes into effect at 12:01 a.m Thursday, does not apply to private homes.

“By adopting an indoor mask order now, we can preserve our health care system resources, protect the health of our community and have the best chance at preventing hugely impactful capacity and social distancing restrictions in the future,” Jordana Sabella, county public health director, said in a news release.

