Pitkin County moving to Red level restrictions, closing indoor dining

New rules go into effect Sunday after Monday’s Board of Health vote

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. — With the highest incidence rate of COVID-19 in Colorado, Pitkin County will close indoor dining at restaurants Sunday and move fully into Red level restrictions.

Monday’s decision by the seven members of the Pitkin County Board of Health also includes a 50% capacity limit on lodging in Aspen, and assurances by the Aspen Skiing Co. to improve COVID-19 protocols though ski mountains will remain open without a reservation system for the time being.

“We’ve communicated until our eyes are falling out,” said Pitkin County Commissioner Greg Poschman, also a member of the board of health. “Yet, we still have a lot of people … not agreeing with us.

“It’s time. We have to do this. It’s painful. It’s not forever.”

Outdoor dining, takeout and delivery at restaurants will still be available, though there will be an 8 p.m. last call and tables can only have people from the same household.