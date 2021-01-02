Pitkin County will return to Orange-level restrictions starting Tuesday

Declining incidence rate meets county’s metrics for lighter restrictions.

PITKIN, Colo. — Pitkin County will return to Orange-level COVID-19 restrictions at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, according to a daily epidemiology report and news release distributed Monday afternoon.

Among other changes, the update will allow restaurants to reinstate indoor dining and will lift the Red-level ban on personal gatherings.

“The county’s 14-day incidence rate has dipped under 700 cases per 100,000 persons as of this morning,” the Monday report states. “Red-level restrictions will be lifted starting tomorrow.”

Thanks to a rapidly declining incidence rate, Pitkin County health officials are able to relax restrictions barely two weeks after Red-level limitations went into effect in Pitkin County on Jan. 17; the Board of Health voted to enter the Red level on the state’s COVID-19 dial on Jan. 11.

As of Monday afternoon, the county had an incidence rate of 642 cases per 100,000 people over a 14-day period, according to the report compiled by the public health department.