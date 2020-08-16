Plasma from recovered coronavirus patients in demand

Although giving plasma to COVID-19 patients is still experimental, it’s been shown to benefit those fighting the virus.

VAIL, Colo. — The Vail Valley was known as a hot spot for COVID-19 early on during the pandemic and now it’s a hot spot for convalescent plasma donations. If you’ve recovered from COVID-19, you can play a vital role in helping patients recover.

> Video Above: Recovered COVID-19 patients join together to donate plasma in April

Over half a dozen mobile convalescent plasma drives have taken place in Vail since April. Dr. Nadine Lober, a local veterinarian who had COVID-19 back in March, had been driving to Denver to donate a few times when she started thinking about how she could bring the plasma drives to Vail.

With the help of Lober’s sister, Dr. Alma Juels, assistant professor of anesthesiology at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, the pair was able to coordinate with Vitalant to organize a mobile convalescent plasma drive twice a week for a month this spring. Vitalant is the country’s second-largest independent blood provider with nearly 1,000 centers across 40 states.

“The participation from our Vail Valley community has been tremendous. All 16 slots were filled each day so we were able to collect as much plasma as we could during each drive. Each convalescent plasma donation can help up to three people in critical condition in an ICU ward battling the disease,” Lober said.