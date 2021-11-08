Platte Valley Ambulance medic dies of COVID-19

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A medic with Platte Valley Ambulance died Sunday due to complications from COVID-19, 9NEWS has learned.
The medic – who served Platte Valley Ambulance as a battalion chief – had been hospitalized prior. The ambulance company is based in Brighton.
The medic's death is being considered a death in the line of duty.
The identification of the medic has not yet been released.
No other information was immediately available. More details are expected to be released Monday afternoon, the organization said.
Platte Valley Ambulance emergency medical services (EMS) team serves Brighton, Great Rock, Henderson, Lochbuie, Todd Creek, Wattenburg and portions of Adams and Weld counties, according to the organization's website.
