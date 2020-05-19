Polis allocates 1.6B in federal funding to support state's COVID-19 response

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis' office on Monday announced $1.674 billion in federal funds from the CARES Act will immediately support Colorado’s response to the COVID-19 crisis.
Of that $1.67 billion, nearly $1 billion will be split between K-12 & higher education, $275 million will go to local governments that didn't get CARES Act funds directly and $70 million will go into a general fund for lawmakers to handle.
>> Polis discusses next steps in reopening Colorado in the video above
“COVID-19 has taken the lives of too many Coloradans and disrupted our way of life, and this has been a very challenging time for our entire state," Polis said in a news release. "I am grateful for the support we have received from the federal government, but there will still be hardship ahead. This immediate disbursement ensures that no Coloradan has to go without a hospital bed when they need one, that the state can continue to scale up testing and containment and protect our most vulnerable. It allows parents to return to work by ensuring that our schools have needed resources to adapt to our new reality and helps our frontline local governments in their coronavirus response. My administration is working closely in a bipartisan way with the federal delegation and legislative leadership to do everything in our power to help Coloradans overcome this generational challenge. The steps we are taking now will allow us to increase much needed economic activity in our state."
Polis signed an Executive Order on Monday authorizing the transfers, the governor's office said.
The governor's office said in addition to these funds, the state of Colorado has already received or is expected to receive, several direct transfers to fulfill critical needs including $2.25 million and as much as $8 million for crisis counseling and mental health support, $15.4 million in LEAP funds to help Coloradans pay their home heating bills, and $9.1 million in Byrne Justice Assistance grants to support local law enforcement adopt to COVID-19.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: COVID-19 Coronavirus