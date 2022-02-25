Colorado governor to make 'major' pandemic announcement Friday

9NEWS will livestream the 12 p.m. announcement in the video player above and on the 9NEWS YouTube channel.

DENVER — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) will make a "major announcement" Friday on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to his office.

Polis will be joined by state public health officials for the 12 p.m. announcement.

Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) Executive Director Jill Hunsaker Ryan and COVID-19 Incident Commander Scott Bookman are scheduled to speak.

9NEWS will livestream the news conference in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube channel and on the 9NEWS app.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday will significantly loosen federal mask-wearing guidelines on Friday, sources tell the Associated Press. The CDC will announce a change to the metrics it uses to determine whether to recommend face coverings.

The new guidance means most Americans will no longer be advised to wear masks in indoor public settings.

The new policy comes as the Biden administration moves to shift its focus to preventing serious illness and death from COVID-19, rather than all instances of infection, as part of a strategy adjustment for a new “phase" in the response as the virus becomes endemic.

The public health order requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for all City and County of Denver employees and contractors will be lifted March 4 at 11:59 p.m.

Denver Department of Public Health & Environment (DDPHE) said the order in the city for private-sector workers in high-risk settings will also be lifted.

DDPHE said the one-week positivity rate of COVID-19 cases in Denver has dropped below 5% and modeling suggests lifting the vaccine mandate will not have a negative impact on this trend.

DDPHE said declining COVID case numbers, in addition to vaccinations and boosters being free and widely available to the public, now make it possible to transition to a longer-term approach that treats COVID-19 as an endemic disease and reserves public health orders for urgent situations.

