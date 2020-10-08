Polis to provide 1:30 p.m. update on state's response to COVID-19

The update is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. The governor's remarks will be streamed in this article, the 9NEWS YouTube page and the 9NEWS streaming platforms.

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. — Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) will provide an update on the state’s response to COVID-19 Monday afternoon.

The update is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. at Water World in Adams County.

The update will be shown live in this article, on the 9NEWS YouTube page and the 9NEWS streaming platforms.

Polis will be joined by local, county, state officials and public health officials at the opening of two new testing sites.

The first testing site will open at 10 a.m. Monday at the Aurora Sports Park. Aurora's new seven-day-a-week coronavirus testing site will offer free tests to anyone who wants to be tested, especially for those who have symptoms.

Polis will then visit the second site at Water World in Federal Heights were he will get tested for the coronavirus.

Polis said last Tuesday that after an “alarming increase” in COVID-19 cases in the state, the numbers had begun to level off, thanks in part to a statewide mask mandate and 10 p.m. last call for alcohol.

Polis said that Colorado has a reproductive value of about 1 – meaning that cases are neither increasing nor decreasing, and that hospitals are well below capacity.

The governor applauded the Colorado High School Activities Association last week for its announcement that sports would return this upcoming school year, although fall sports like football and volleyball will be pushed to the spring.

Polis said he would attend the very first high school sporting event in Colorado since March 12.

