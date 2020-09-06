Polis to provide update on Colorado's response to COVID-19 Tuesday

9NEWS will live stream the news conference in the video player.

DENVER — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is scheduled to provide an update on the state’s response to COVID-19 Tuesday at 12:45 p.m.

Polis will be joined by Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera at the Governor’s Residence at Boettcher Mansion.

Polis last week extended the state's safer-at-home order to July 1, transitioning the state into what he called, "safer-at-home and in the vast, great outdoors." That order eases some restrictions put into place to slow the spread of COVID-19, and it also encourages Coloradans to get outside – as long as they can maintain proper social distancing.

On Monday, Polis joined the Colorado Board of Education to discuss the future of schools in Colorado, where the governor expressed strong optimism that schools would be able to reopen come fall.

Board members emphasized the guidance must evolve as new data emerge and conversations with the state health department continue.

The meeting came after Colorado Department of Education (CDE) instruction in late May that said districts should create a toolkit to plan for alternatives to regular reopening, as well as requirements and considerations for school districts to use while planning for the fall.

Last Thursday, Polis unveiled a new executive order giving businesses permission to deny service to customers who aren’t wearing face masks, saying that they are a necessary tool to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus and allow life to begin to return to normal.