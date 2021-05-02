Governor to provide update on COVID-19 response

The governor and the leader of CDPHE are set to speak at 12:45 p.m.

COLORADO, USA — Colorado Gov Polis Polis (D-Colorado) will provide an update on the state’s response to COVID-19 Friday afternoon.

He's set to speak at 12:45 p.m. alongside Jill Hunsaker Ryan, the Executive Director of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

The governor last held an update on Tuesday where he said that about 50 pharmacies across the state would be getting an additional 5,000 -10,000 vaccine doses each week. He said it was made possible after the Biden administration announced that it would ship directly to pharmacies.

He also said that about half of those over 70 have received the COVID-19 vaccine and said he was confident that anyone in that group who wanted to get vaccinated would be able to do so by the end of the month.

Friday's briefing also comes as the state asked for feedback about changes to its COVID-19 dial system.

CDPHE said the state met with several groups including local public health agencies, county commissioners, mayors and city managers to discuss potential changes to the dial, with the goal of making it more responsive to local conditions.