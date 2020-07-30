WATCH LIVE: Polis to provide update on state's response to COVID-19 Thursday

The press conference is being streamed live in the video player above, along with the 9NEWS app and YouTube page.

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis is giving an update on Colorado's response to COVID-19 on Thursday afternoon.

Polis likened attending large gatherings to drunk driving during a news conference Tuesday afternoon, during which he presented data that shows the state teetering on the edge of potentially concerning trends in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is more like drunk driving than it is juggling knives in the privacy of your own home,” Polis said of a large gathering that happened in Weld County over the weekend. “When you’re drunk driving, you’re putting yourself at risk, but you’re also putting others at risk.”

Colorado’s hospitalization numbers have stayed in the mid 200s in recent days – well below the state’s capacity but above the data from early June.

Testimony took place Thursday on day two of a hearing to decide whether a temporary restraining order will be granted while an executive order by Polis requiring all bars to hold last call at 10 p.m. is challenged. Last call is typically at 2 a.m.

No decision was made after a full day of testimony Wednesday that included bar owners and state health experts. One more witness is scheduled to testify Thursday morning, followed by closing arguments. The judge could make a decision as early as Thursday afternoon.

Several bar owners testified Wednesday morning. They're hoping to be granted a temporary restraining order that would allow them to operate outside of the order while it's challenged through the court system.