Polis to provide Monday update on Colorado's COVID-19 response

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) will provide an update Monday on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

9NEWS will live stream the news conference in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube page and on the 9NEWS app.

There are 1,023 patients currently hospitalized in Colorado as of Sunday, Nov. 8, and the seven-day, moving average positivity rate increased to 11.13%, according to the latest data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

Positivity is an important indicator of the status of COVID-19 in the state. The World Health Organization (WHO) in May 2020 recommended that the positivity rate be at or below 5% to contain the virus.

More counties and cities across Colorado are tightening COVID-19 restrictions as cases, hospitalizations and positivity rates continue to trend upwards. Several counties announced last week that they are moving back to a more restrictive levels on the state's COVID-19 dial dashboard with the hopes of avoiding another stay-at-home order.

A "Home by 10" public health order went into effect Sunday, Nov. 8 in Denver in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 as hospitalizations related to the virus reached an all-time high in the state.

