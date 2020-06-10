Gov. Polis to provide Tuesday update on state's response to COVID-19

9NEWS will live stream the update at 12:30 p.m. in this article, 9NEWS YouTube page and streaming platforms.

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) will provide an update on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday afternoon.

Polis will be joined by Dr. Rachel Herlihy at the remote briefing.

The briefing is expected to begin at 12:30 p.m.

9NEWS will live stream the news conference in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube page and on the 9NEWS app.

There are 233 patients currently hospitalized in Colorado as of Monday, Oct. 5, and the seven-day, moving average positivity rate increased to 3.44%, according to the latest data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

Positivity is an important indicator of the status of COVID-19 in the state. The World Health Organization (WHO) in May 2020 recommended that the positivity rate be at or below 5% to contain the virus.

Current hospitalization data are also a key metric because they can be an indicator of whether Colorado’s hospital system is being overwhelmed by the virus. In April, hospitalizations peaked at 888 in one day, indicating the state is on a safer track now to ensure medical centers aren't overwhelmed.

In addition, there have been 2,069 deaths among those who tested positive for COVID-19, up from 2,068 the day prior.