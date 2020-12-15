2 news conferences Tuesday will address return to in-person learning

Polis will speak at 12:30 p.m. and several metro-area superintendents will speak at 2 p.m. to detail a roadmap for returning to in-person learning in spring.

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis will provide an update Tuesday on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and detail a plan for returning K-12 students to in-person learning.

Polis will be joined by Colorado Commissioner of Education Katy Anthes and the co-chairs of the back-to-school working group, which was created last month with the aim of getting as many students as possible back to in-person learning by January.

The group is expected to share a roadmap for returning to in-person learning during the 12:30 p.m. briefing.

Many Colorado schools districts made the shift to fully remote learning in November due to widespread community transmission of the virus. The task force has been working since that time to identify solutions to challenges schools face to reopening classrooms.

Also on Tuesday, Denver-area superintendents plan to host a news conference at 2 p.m. to discuss plans for reopening schools, including new measures to ensure the safe and continuous operation of in-person learning. 9NEWS will stream that briefing as well.

The state's first COVID-19 vaccines were administered to frontline health-care workers Monday afternoon after Colorado received its first shipment of Pfizer's vaccine earlier in the day.

The state lab received 975 doses, UCHealth Poudre Valley received 3,900 doses and Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs received 3,900. Deliveries are expected to continue on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week to the remaining recipient sites.

People who have direct contact with COVID-19 patients for 15 minutes or more, such as emergency room workers and staff at long-term care facilities, will get first priority on being vaccinated.