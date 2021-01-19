Polis to provide COVID-19 update on Tuesday

You can watch Tuesday's news conference with Gov. Polis inside this article once it begins at 12:45 p.m.

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis will provide an update Tuesday on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tuesday's news conference comes one day after Polis called on vaccine distributors to immediately release tens of thousands of doses of the COVID-19 vaccine that are sitting on shelves awaiting injections for people in need of second doses.

Those already set to receive a second dose this week will not be impacted by the request, as Polis said distributors should “retain only enough second doses that are required for this week.”

As of Jan. 18, 278,686 people in Colorado have been immunized with one dose of the vaccine and 49,744 have been immunized with two doses.

Currently, the state is vaccinating members of Phases 1A and 1B under its prioritization guidelines. Polis said Friday that the state is largely done with 1A will begin to focus on those aged 70 and older.

The state believes that it will take until the end of February to vaccinate anyone over the age of 70 who wants to receive the vaccine.