Executive order extended by Polis to help those struggling to pay rent

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis has extended an executive order that helps people struggling to keep up with their rent.

According to a release from the governor's office, the order gives tenants who have a pending application for emergency rental assistance 30 days to make past-due rental payments rather than 10.

The order is set to expire in 30 days unless it is extended again.

Polis' move comes a little more than a week after the Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration from enforcing a temporary ban on evictions that was put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor's release said applicants should call or text 1-888-480-0066 or visit the Colorado Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) website for assistance.

