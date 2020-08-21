Polis to give update Friday on Colorado's coronavirus response

9NEWS will live stream the governor's news conference at noon in this story and on the 9NEWS app.

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis will hold a news conference Friday to provide an update on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

He will hold the briefing at noon at the Governor's Residence.

Polis is expected to extend an executive order requiring bars and restaurants to stop serving alcohol at a certain time, but modify it to give businesses an extra hour, according to Colorado Politics.

Sources told Colorado Politics that "last call for alcohol," under the executive order expected on Friday, was likely to be 11 p.m., an hour later than the current executive order allows.

That was unlikely to be late enough for bar and restaurant owners who had hoped to keep their alcohol sales flowing as sports playoffs continue late into the evening. Some Colorado Avalanche games, for example, don't start until 8:30 p.m., and with overtime could go to midnight.

Polis originally issued the executive order on "last call" on July 21, which required any establishment selling alcohol to stop doing so at 10 p.m. Two days later, the order was amended to allow liquor stores to continue selling until midnight.

As of Thursday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) reported 53,901 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,815 deaths due to the virus. The state's positive rate increased slightly to 3.03% on Wednesday.