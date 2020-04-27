Polis issues 'Safer at Home' executive order

The order goes into effect on Monday, April 27.

DENVER — Governor Jared Polis (D-Colorado) issued an executive order on his "Safer at Home" plan to loosen restrictions that were put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The "Safer at Home" executive order outlines a new level in Colorado's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a release. It includes a more sustainable way of living for Coloradans while slowing the spread of the virus and allowing more Coloradans to return to work, the release said.

It goes into effect on April 27 and is tentatively set to expire 30 days from then. The release said it can be amended or extended at any time.

“Together, Coloradans have been effective in leveling and flattening the curve, but life will remain much more dangerous than usual these next few months and we should all wear masks when in public. Safer at Home is by no means a free-for-all. My administration has acted boldly in the face of this pandemic and is focused on ensuring our state can endure on the trail ahead. We all have a personal responsibility to slow the spread of the virus and must find a way of living that is psychologically and economically sustainable for Coloradans,” Polis said in the release.

The release said Coloradans should continue staying home as much as possible, and that the order directs vulnerable populations, including seniors, to continue staying home, only leaving when absolutely necessary.

The changes prescribed under the order will be phased in as follows, as outlined in the release:

Monday, April 27

Retail businesses can open for curbside delivery. Real estate home showings can resume. Voluntary or elective medical, dental, and veterinary surgeries and procedures may resume if facilities are following required safety protocols.

Friday, May 1

Retail businesses can phase-in a public opening if they are implementing best practices. Personal services can open if they are implementing best practices.

Monday, May 4

Offices can reopen at 50% reduced in-person staffing capacity, if best practices are being implemented to protect the health and safety of employees. Businesses are encouraged to allow employees to continue telecommuting at higher levels if possible. Child care facilities can also expand or reopen if they are following "Safer at Home" requirements.

The release said the "Safer at Home" order outlines the options local governments will have, as well. City and county governments, can implement the guidelines of "Safer at Home" to match the state. They can go further than the state, including but not limited to stay-at-home orders or additional protective measures. Local governments can also relax guidelines more than the state if they can demonstrate proof of 14 consecutive days of decline of COVID-19 in the county, the release said. They also must submit an application to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment that includes a written COVID-19 suppression plan approved by the appropriate public health authority, all hospitals within the jurisdiction, and elected leadership.

A number of local governments have already decided to extend their stay-at-home orders.