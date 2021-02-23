Polis orders flags lowered to honor 500,000 lost to COVID-19

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) ordered flags lowered to half-staff on all public buildings statewide from Monday, Feb. 22 until sunset Friday, Feb. 26, to honor the 500,000 Americans lost due to COVID-19.
As of Monday, Feb. 22, more than 500,000 Americans have now died from the virus.
"As a community, we grieve with the families who have lost a friend, parent or loved one to this deadly virus," said Polis. "As Coloradans, we honor the lives of our fellow Americans and reflect upon the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Together, we can avoid more devastating loss by wearing masks, avoiding social gatherings, and washing our hands, as we get more vaccines into more arms and end this crisis."
> Above video: White House holds candlelight vigil Monday.
More Americans have died in a single year of the COVID-19 pandemic than in World War I, World War II, and the Vietnam War combined.
In a candlelight vigil Monday night, President Biden called on Americans to remember those lost to COVID-19 and to remain vigilant against the virus.
"The people we lost were extraordinary," Biden said. "They span generations -- born in America, immigrated to America...But just like that, so many of them took their final breath alone in America."
"I ask all Americans to remember -- remember those who were lost and those who were left behind," the president said. "But as we remember, as we all remember, I also asked us to act, to remain vigilant."
Biden told the nation’s he knows it’s hard but that “to heal, we must remember.”
