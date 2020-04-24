Polis provides update on COVID-19 response ahead of lifting statewide stay-at-home order

You can watch Colorado Governor Jared Polis' news conference here, on the 9NEWS app or via our YouTube Channel.

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) held a brief news conference Friday to discuss the changes after the statewide stay-at-home order ends on Monday and to take questions from reporters.

Polis provided these updates the same day Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced he is extending the city’s stay-at-home order to at least May 8. Polis has said he wants the strictest restrictions on businesses to only be in areas that are hotspots for the novel coronavirus.

Denver County has the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Under Polis’ “safer at home” model, people are still encouraged to practice social distancing and stay indoors as much as possible, however, some businesses previously deemed nonessential – such as hair salons and retail stores – will be able to reopen with new precautions.

Contrary to the governor’s order, Weld County’s commissioners announced a “safer at work” plan, where all businesses will be allowed to reopen albeit with stricter guidelines, including limits on gatherings of more than 10 people.

Polis did grant Eagle County – one of the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic initially – permission to lift some of the strictest social distancing regulations.

The governor has typically held some sort of news conference on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays during the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 10,000 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 550 have died as of this writing.