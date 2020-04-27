Polis to provide 2:30 p.m. update on Colorado's 'safer-at-home' order

9NEWS will stream the news conference in the video above, on our app and on 9NEWS starting at 2:30 p.m. Monday.

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) is set to provide an update Monday afternoon to outline the guidance for life during the "safer-at-home" period in Colorado.

Polis will hold a news conference from the Colorado State Capitol at 2:30 p.m. where he's expected to lay out more details on what the new guidelines mean for residents and businesses in the state.

The "safer-at-home" period is a more sustainable way of living for Coloradans while slowing the spread of the virus and allowing more Coloradans to return to work," the governor's office said on Sunday.

The order went into effect on Monday, April 27 and is tentatively set to expire 30 days from then.

Coloradans should continue staying home as much as possible. The order also directs vulnerable populations, including seniors, to continue staying home, only leaving when absolutely necessary.

Polis said many retail stores will open on Friday, May 1 with spacing that adheres to the 6-foot rule, one-way aisles, decals on the floor and employees wearing face masks.

Under the safer-at-home model, the public is:

Encouraged to stay at home unless necessary.

Strongly advised to wear face coverings when out.

No gatherings over 10 people.

Sick people may not go to work.

Avoid unnecessary travel.

Polis said under the stay-at-home order, the state reached about 75% to 80% social distancing.

On Friday, April 24, the governor also emphasized the need for people to wear masks while in public, but stopped short of saying he would make it a statewide requirement.

COVID-19 is a novel coronavirus that first appeared in Wuhan, China in late 2019. This new strain of coronavirus began popping up in the United States in January.

On March 5, the first case was announced in Colorado. Since then, 12,968 people have tested positive for the disease and 672 people have died.