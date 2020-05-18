Polis to provide 10:30 a.m. update on state's COVID-19 response

The governor is expected to speak at 10:30 a.m. Monday. 9NEWS will stream the update live.

DENVER — Governor Jared Polis (D-Colorado) is set to provide an update Monday morning on the state's response to COVID-19.

Polis is slated to speak at 10:30 a.m. from the STRIDE Community Health Center in Wheat Ridge where COVID-19 testing and antibody testing has taken place in recent weeks.

During a news conference Friday, Polis said the state is currently processing about 4,000 to 5,000 tests a day, and has the supplies to increase that to 8,500 to 10,000 tests a day.

Colorado recently changed the way it reports data on deaths to differentiate those who have died from COVID-19 and those who have died from a possibly cause.

People who are symptomatic can get tested at one of the state's 32 community testing sites or by contacting their health care provider.

Polis on Wednesday met with President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., where they discussed a range of subjects including efforts to reopen restaurants to in-person dining and the impact on the state's ski industry.

COVID-19 background