Polis to provide update on COVID-19, vaccine distribution plans

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) will provide an update Wednesday on Colorado's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and go over the latest details on the state's vaccine distribution plan.

Polis will be joined by Dr. Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), during the 10:30 a.m. briefing.

New guidance released by CDPHE on Tuesday now puts people over 70, moderate risk healthcare workers and first responders ahead of teachers and other frontline workers on the state's COVID-19 vaccination timeline

People over 70 and first responders are expected to receive vaccines from mid-January to late February, according to the CDPHE.

State health officials plan to release information later this week about how members of the public who are more than 70 years old can schedule appointments for a vaccine.

The first phase of vaccinations involving frontline healthcare workers is expected to finish on Jan. 15. Frontline essential workers, including teachers and people who work in childcare, won’t receive vaccines until the end of February at the earliest.