Polis to provide Monday update on Colorado's COVID response

The governor will be joined by state epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy for the 11:30 a.m. COVID briefing.

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colo.) will provide an update on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and recovery efforts on Monday.

Polis will be joined by Dr. Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) for the 11:30 a.m. briefing from the carriage house of the Governor’s Residence at Boettcher Mansion.

9NEWS will live stream the news conference scheduled for 11:30 a.m. in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube channel and on the 9NEWS app.

> Video above: Polis COVID briefing from July 21, 2021.

Effective Sept. 20, Polis will require that all unvaccinated state employees undergo twice-weekly testing for COVID-19 until the transmission of the virus reaches a lower level.

Polis made the announcement Friday following increased concern from public health officials about the more transmissible delta variant of COVID-19 leading to another wave of the virus.

“Based on President Biden’s announcement, newly-released information about the delta variant, and the rise in community spread across the country, the governor and department leaders informed state staff of a policy change for state workers to make our communities and workplaces safer,” Polis’ office said. “This policy enables state policy to be consistent with federal government employment policies.”

More than 3.4 million Coloradans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

In a previous briefing on July 21, Polis said that 95.7% of COVID hospitalizations between January and the end of June were among people who were not fully vaccinated, and said the rate was similar for deaths among COVID patients.