Polis to provide update on Colorado's COVID response

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis will provide an update Thursday on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic as cases of the more transmissible delta variant continue to cause concern in Colorado and across the country.

The video above is from Polis' last COVID update on Aug. 2



During his last COVID briefing on Aug. 2, Polis announced that the vaccination rate in the state is just over 70% of eligible Coloradans. Polis is aiming to get the state's vaccination rate to 80% – which he said will be harder than it was going from 0% to 70%

Dr. Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist, said during the same briefing that 95.5% of new cases of COVID-19 are the delta variant. The state will require that all unvaccinated state employees undergo twice-weekly testing for COVID-19 effective Sept. 20 until the transmission of the virus reaches a lower level, Polis previously announced.

Statewide, there are 501 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Aug. 11, and there have been an average of 920 new cases of the virus per day over the last seven days, according to the latest data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

Under the newest CDPHE guidelines, counties may have to enact increased COVID-19 restrictions if hospitalizations in their region exceed 85% of capacity.